Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) versus Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Head-To-Head Review

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Entera Bio N/A -132.16% -88.83%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beam Therapeutics and Entera Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.04%. Given Entera Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 71,461.18 -$723.36 million ($14.05) -1.98 Entera Bio $240,000.00 96.19 -$10.80 million N/A N/A

Entera Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Entera Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

