Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €85.00 by Deutsche Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

BAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.71 ($90.68).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €67.26 ($75.57) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.38. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

