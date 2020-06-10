Barclays Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €35.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.33) target price by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($32.02) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.82 ($33.50).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €29.81 ($33.49) on Monday. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.12) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($26.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.94.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

