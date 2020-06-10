Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.71.
NASDAQ:OZK opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Bank Ozk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bank Ozk by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank Ozk by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth $2,517,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bank Ozk
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
