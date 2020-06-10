Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank Ozk from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.71.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Bank Ozk by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bank Ozk by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bank Ozk by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bank Ozk by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth $2,517,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

