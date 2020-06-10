Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $199.52 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

