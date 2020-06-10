Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €2.80 by Oddo Bhf

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.15) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.37) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €2.25 ($2.53) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.80 ($3.15) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.56 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.69 ($3.02).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

