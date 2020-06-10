Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) PT Raised to GBX 320 at Berenberg Bank

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to GBX 320 ($4.07) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBY. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.75 ($3.99).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.78). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.