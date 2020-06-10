Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 854,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,821 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $86,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,675,211,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4,692.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after buying an additional 7,207,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,811,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,916,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,277 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $117.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.40. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

