Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading 5.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.89, 3,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 691,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Specifically, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryant R. Riley purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,523.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $0.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $127.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.24.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.