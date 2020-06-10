Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 494 ($6.29) target price (down from GBX 668 ($8.50)) on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 700 ($8.91) to GBX 670 ($8.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 419 ($5.33) in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 582.38 ($7.41).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 417.30 ($5.31) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 296.53 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.40). The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 399.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 489.08.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 10,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($40,600.74).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.