B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,185,607 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,443,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,965,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,210,000 after purchasing an additional 803,164 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,126,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,912 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in B2Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,525,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $58,256,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on B2Gold from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

