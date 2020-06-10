B. Riley Weighs in on Pan American Silver Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.36. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,861,000 after acquiring an additional 614,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 886,344 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,214,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

