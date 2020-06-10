Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.77) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 490 ($6.24).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.45) target price (down from GBX 370 ($4.71)) on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 355 ($4.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.13) to GBX 380 ($4.84) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aviva to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 498 ($6.34) to GBX 332 ($4.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 367.20 ($4.67).

AV opened at GBX 285.40 ($3.63) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 334.65.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £6,078.24 ($7,736.08).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

