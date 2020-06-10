Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.77) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 490 ($6.24).
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AV. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.45) target price (down from GBX 370 ($4.71)) on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 355 ($4.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.13) to GBX 380 ($4.84) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aviva to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 498 ($6.34) to GBX 332 ($4.23) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 367.20 ($4.67).
AV opened at GBX 285.40 ($3.63) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.40 ($5.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 334.65.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.
Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.