Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.90, approximately 449,245 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,196,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 282,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $5,818,033.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 515,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,670. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

