AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of AutoZone worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $313,996,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AutoZone by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after buying an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,120.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,215.88.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,144.76 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,075.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,071.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.85%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.