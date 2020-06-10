Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

