Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 382,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Atmos Energy worth $113,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,992,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,802,000 after purchasing an additional 267,350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.82.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.