Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

LON ATYM opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.78) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 77 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of $197.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

