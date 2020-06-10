AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($117.09) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($111.75) to GBX 9,100 ($115.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($105.64) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($114.55) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,298 ($105.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,522.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,661.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion and a PE ratio of 51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

