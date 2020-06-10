AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($117.09) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($111.75) to GBX 9,100 ($115.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($105.64) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($114.55) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,298 ($105.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,522.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,661.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion and a PE ratio of 51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

