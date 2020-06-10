AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($105.00) to GBX 8,600 ($109.46) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($82.73) to GBX 7,300 ($92.91) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 7,300 ($92.91) price target (up previously from GBX 6,000 ($76.37)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($76.37) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,298 ($105.61) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38). The stock has a market cap of $108.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,522.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,661.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

