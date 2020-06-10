Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $108,417,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,394,000 after purchasing an additional 884,824 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,701,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,079,112,000 after purchasing an additional 720,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

TEL stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.79. 104,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

