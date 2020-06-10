Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,179,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,719,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,720 shares of company stock valued at $28,043,852 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

