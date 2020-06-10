Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,840 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of McKesson worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 198.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in McKesson by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.50. 28,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock worth $2,449,874 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.