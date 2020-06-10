Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 79,308 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,308 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 342,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,065 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 119,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

