Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 71,187 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,187 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of CubeSmart worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 372,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $63,243,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 425.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

