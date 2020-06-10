Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,252 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,187 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,768 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,646 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.05. 61,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $155.10. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,662 shares of company stock worth $6,793,470. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

