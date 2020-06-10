Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,391 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $303,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,952,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.39.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $319.23. The company had a trading volume of 125,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,966. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

