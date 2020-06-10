Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 42,975 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,975 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNO. Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of VNO opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

