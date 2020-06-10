Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,402 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after buying an additional 702,933 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $181.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,018.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

