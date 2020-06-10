Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,549 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,777,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 429,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,960. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

