Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,430 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Edison International worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 552.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

EIX stock remained flat at $$61.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 59,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

