Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,329 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.94.

Shares of HCA opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.77. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.