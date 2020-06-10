Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,635 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,493,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

