Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 14,401 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $93.52. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,252,253.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $288,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 191,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,206.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,756,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

