Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,089 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,933. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

KLA stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.03. 743,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.05. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $196.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.