Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,183 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $419.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

