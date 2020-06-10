Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,736 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after purchasing an additional 573,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,646,743 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $302,424,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.25. 136,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,253. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 132.75, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.54.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

