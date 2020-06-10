Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,253 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $13,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,552 shares of company stock worth $296,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

