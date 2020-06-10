Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,144.76 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,075.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,071.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 89.85% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.39 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,215.88.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.