Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.63, for a total value of $6,162,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,518,633.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total value of $3,890,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,850,294.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,182 shares of company stock valued at $31,409,008 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $306.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.78. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $319.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

