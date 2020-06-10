Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.94.

MNST stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.86. 16,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,365. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.69.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,759.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

