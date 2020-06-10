Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 521.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,844 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth $366,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 60.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $148,510,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 115.7% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,977,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,971 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,492,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. China International Capital lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 25th. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. 663,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,100. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.