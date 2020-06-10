Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of PRU opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

