Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.08 Million Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Seattle Genetics worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,456,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,959,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,152,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,261 shares of company stock valued at $103,421,813. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

SGEN stock opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.58. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -79.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.