Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.69 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 215.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 948,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,606,000 after acquiring an additional 134,852 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

