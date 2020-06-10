Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.46 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,563 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 70,967 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 38,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $216,024. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

