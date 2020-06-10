Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.18 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,255,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,388,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,992,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.