Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cummins worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,538,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after acquiring an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $181.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

