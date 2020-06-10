Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.17 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,603 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Republic Services by 23.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 111,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,080 shares of company stock worth $641,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $87.82. The company had a trading volume of 950,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,513. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

