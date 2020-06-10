Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.04 Million Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. OTR Global cut Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 11,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $1,629,548.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 916,723 shares of company stock worth $132,102,704. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $180.49. The stock had a trading volume of 75,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,210. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

